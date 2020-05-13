Less than $160 – that's how much Lyanne Mendiola, a nurse from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, received in differential pay after about a month and a half on the front lines responding to the COVID-19 pandemic. The pay only covered a week, she said.

"We've done the mass testing in the villages, which haven't been easy. Being in (personal protective equipment) longer than we should be. It's not just the nurses, but our co-workers who help us get through this pandemic," Mendiola said, adding these workers have done just as much work as nurses and deserve to get compensated.

The governor's office stated differential checks should cover the period between April 5 and 25, provided time sheets were submitted.

But regardless, some nurses were so dejected by what they received, they thought to return the differential checks. That's what Mendiola did.

Robert Koss, a representative from the Guam Federation of Teachers, said he advised them to do otherwise – to spend the money they were given and sue for the rest.

"The nurses were really hurt (Monday) when they got their differential," Koss said. "One of the nurses called me up. Her check was $160. She put in long days – 12-hour days for eight weeks – and other employees stayed home with their families. She has kids. When she did come home, she was bringing a disease to her children, potentially. And all for $160. And she was just in tears. It just absolutely wasn't worth it to her."

GFT is gathering authorizations to pursue legal action on behalf of government employees who believe they are owed wages during this pandemic. Nurses are one group. Firefighters, police officers, corrections officers and other workers have joined the potential suit. In the event the case becomes a wage-claim type of case, Koss included options for double pay, overtime, hazard pay, night differential and other economic benefits.

By Tuesday morning, the union had gathered about 80 signatures and is anticipating more.

And that afternoon about 70 nurses and supporters had gathered at the ITC intersection in Tamuning to protest and draw attention to pay concerns for essential workers. They held signs and cheered at passing cars blaring horns to show their support.

Mendiola joined in the demonstration. "We are health care, show us you care," her sign read.

After the protest, the governor released a statement saying: "No amount of pay could equal the service, sacrifice, and hard work of our front-liners. That is why we created COVID differential pay in the first place, and why we have always supported a new wage study for teachers and nurses. Though we will reserve comment on a matter which may be litigated, we are confident our administration has acted in accordance with the laws of Guam, and the government's personnel rules."

"In the weeks to come, we hope that the Guam Federation of Teachers and others will work with us to protect lives and livelihoods in both the public and private sectors," the governor added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Carlo Branch, the governor's policy director, had no comment regarding pay concerns in light of potential litigation, but with regard to differential pay, he said the governor has acknowledged that no amount of pay would be equal or sufficient to the amount of "work, time or sacrifice" employees provided.

"A lot of our morale has gone down," Mendiola said during the demonstration. "Although we are feeling tired and stressed ... we are still going in to work every day. There are people who need our help so we're there for them. And if we're there for them, our governor, our senators, the administration – they need to be there for us."

Differential pay tiers were created via an executive order issued on April 5, and all such pay would apply moving forward, although the public health emergency was declared back in March.

That isn't fair, Mendiola said.

"Why only as of then, when we were risking our health since the start?" she added.

Bill 326-35 would have set the differential pay retroactive to the initial declaration. It also specified payment of double pay for essential workers. The governor vetoed the measure over concerns that requiring double pay on top of differential would be too costly for the government.

She proposed her own version, setting the differential pay retroactively without the double pay provision. There has been no action on that legislation yet; however, the Office of Vice Speaker Telena Nelson, who introduced Bill 326, stated they would be introducing a modified version of the governor's proposal.

Notwithstanding Bill 326, double pay is already specified in the Department of Administration's personnel rules and regulations. However, the governor's administration does not believe double pay or compensatory leave credit rules apply during this pandemic because facilities were not closed and employees were not placed on excused leave, as specified in the rules. The differential pay tiers were created following that determination, according to DOA Director Edward Birn.

Personnel rules are enacted in a way that essentially gives them the same weight as law, according to Koss. The governor may be able to suspend payment due to her emergency declaration, but they will eventually have to be made, he added.

"Does she owe anybody right now? No, because the emergency declaration is still in place. But when that ends ... those obligations will be due," Koss said.

The governor and Koss do agree on one thing – Guam's response to COVID-19 is something to be proud of.

It's unfortunate that the success is overshadowed by the government's refusal to pay employees what they're owed, Koss added.

"This could be something they talk about on CNN. But it's overshadowed by this failure to pay the employees who did that work. And that's the real shame. We got outstanding service and product and we're refusing to pay for it," Koss said. "The governor's refusing to pay for it. So shame on her."