Child nutrition programs on Guam will be receiving a higher reimbursement rate this year, as the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service responds to increased food costs in remote locations.

It is the goal of the USDA to address food insecurity in Guam, Hawaii, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands to provide more equitable resources, the agency stated in a press release.

“Healthy school meals are a top priority for USDA and FNS is committed to providing school meal operators on these islands with improved funding to operate these critical nutrition programs, in recognition of the higher food costs in these locations,” USDA stated.

Program operators will receive a rise in reimbursement rate from 17% to 30% above the contiguous United States rates starting July 1, USDA said in the release.

The USDA said it recognized that locations such as Guam face unique hurdles when trying to obtain ingredients and getting needed supplies in their island economies.

Jesus Mendoza, FNS western regional administrator, said in the release that the child nutrition programs have an immense impact that reaches far and wide in regard to the health and well-being of children across the nation.

These efforts support schools financially to ensure the nation’s children are nutritionally secure, according to the release.

“This boost in reimbursement rates helps program operators in Guam address ongoing challenges associated with the costs of preparing and serving healthy and nutritious meals, and supports building a more resilient local food system,” Mendoza said.

The increase in rates is separate from the normal annual adjustment for reimbursement rates.

“Section 12(f) of the National School Lunch Act allows USDA to adjust reimbursement rates in outlying areas to reflect differences between the cost of providing meals and supplements in those areas and the costs of providing meals and supplements in all other states,” the department said in the release.

The new rates will apply until the next School Nutrition and Meal Cost Study is complete.

Data collection for the comprehensive national study of the cost to produce a school meal is planned to begin in school year 2024-2025, USDA said in the release.