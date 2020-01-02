NWS: Avoid hazardous seas and dangerous rip currents

Trade winds are whipping up Guam’s waters, creating dangerous marine conditions expected to last the rest of the week.

The National Weather Service, Guam Weather Forecast Office has released the following advisories:

• A high surf advisory remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until 6 a.m. Friday. Hazardous surf of 8 to 10 feet along north and east facing reefs is expected.

• A high risk of rip currents remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan through Friday afternoon. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore. Dangerous rip currents are expected along east and north facing reefs.

• Inexperienced swimmers should not enter the water. Never swim alone. If caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm and stay afloat while waiting for help. If swimming out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current. Rip currents are life-threatening.

• A small craft advisory remains in effect until 6 p.m. Friday for the coastal waters of Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan. Winds of 15 to 25 knots with combined seas of 9 to 11 feet will produce hazardous conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in these conditions.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind the community to avoid east and north facing reefs and beaches until hazardous conditions subside.

Additionally, residents are urged to heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags, and signs. Rip currents are life-threatening.