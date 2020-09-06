NWS: Be careful going into the water, dangerous conditions include high surf and rip currents

The surf remains large enough along Guam's west- and north-facing reefs for the National Weather Service to maintain a high-risk of rip currents and other advisories.

The following advisories remain in effect:

• A high surf advisory is in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

• Hazardous surf at 7 to 9 feet along west- and north-facing reefs is expected through this afternoon. Avoid venturing out near reef lines and exposed beaches facing north and west. Large breaking waves can knock you down and cause serious injury.

• A high risk of rip currents is in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until 4 p.m. this afternoon.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

Inexperienced swimmers should not enter the water. Never swim alone.

If you're caught in a rip current, remain calm. Swim out of a rip current by swimming parallel to shore then back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current.

Rip currents will be life threatening.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) remind the community to avoid west and north reefs and beaches until hazardous conditions subside.

Residents should heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags, and signs.