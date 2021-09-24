NWS: Boaters advised to seek harbor as thunderstorm brings strong winds, high waves

A strong thunderstorm, capable of producing winds to around 28 mph and producing approximately 10 cloud to ground lightning strikes per minute is located 31 miles west of Ritidian.

This thunderstorm is nearly stationary, according to the National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office, which issued a marine weather statement for Guam coastal waters on Friday night.

Mariners can expect gusty winds to around 35 mph, locally higher waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours.

Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes, officials said.

Intense lightning is occurring in this storm. If caught on the open water, stay below deck if possible and keep away from ungrounded metal objects.