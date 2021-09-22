NWS: Disturbance expected to pass near or through Marianas

The Joint Typhoon Warning Center has issued a Tropical Cyclone Formation Alert for a developing tropical disturbance north of Chuuk.

The alert means the formation of a tropical cyclone is possible within the next 24 hours, according to the National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office, which continues to monitor the circulation.

As of last night, the circulation was centered north of Chuuk, near 11 degrees north latitude and 152 degrees east longitude. That's approximately 480 miles east-southeast of Guam.

The system is moving west-northwest at 13 mph. It is expected to strengthen as it heads near or through the Marianas by the end of this week.

At this time, uncertainty remains for the exact forecast track and intensity of the system as it approaches the Marianas. Showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are still likely today through Friday. Depending on how organized the system is and where it tracks when it approaches, current estimates call for 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible.

Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph are possible in the stronger showers and thunderstorms. Changes to this forecast remain likely.

Take precautions now

To prepare for any circumstance, the community is advised to take precautionary measures now through Wednesday evening:

• Stay up to date with the latest information in the coming days. The system track or intensity may change and advisories may be issued.

• Locate or prepare your emergency preparedness kits for your household; stock up on non-perishable food items and water for your household, flashlights, first-aid kits, batteries, matches or lighters, portable stove, toiletries, etc. Visit https://www.ready.gov/build-a-kit for more information on what to include in your supplies list.

• Secure important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents and keep copies in a water-proof bag.

• Clear loose debris around your yard and store any items that may become airborne with heavy winds, before inclement weather arrives.

• Gas your vehicles and get fuel for your generators now while the weather is clear.

• Be prepared to take action if flood advisories are issued. In inclement weather, avoid camping, parking, or hiking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning. Visit https://www.ready.gov/floods to learn more.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) remind the community to practice caution while traveling in rainy conditions, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.

Visit the following links for the latest advisory information:

• NWS Website: https://www.weather.gov/gum/

• NWS Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NWSGuam/

• GHS/OCD Website: https://ghs.guam.gov/

• GHS/OCD Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GHSOCD/