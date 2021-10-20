A disturbance northeast of Pohnpei, Invest Area 98W, is anticipated to pass near the Marianas this weekend, bringing with it concerns of localized and potential flash flooding.

According to the National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office, a model consensus indicates the possibility of locally heavy rainfall of 3 to 6 inches across the Marianas.

And with Guam's already wet grounds from recent rains, this additional rainfall could lead to localized flooding and the potential for flash flooding.

Localized flooding will be possible in low-lying and poor drainage areas while flash flooding could also be possible in areas of heaviest rainfall, according to a press release.

This developing situation will continue to be monitored closely and a flash flood watch may be issued if conditions warrant, officials said.

In these instances, officials warn residents against hiking as rivers, even those that seem relatively small and tame can rise beyond its banks with a surge of water.

Take precautions

While there remains some uncertainty on what impacts are expected for the Marianas, officials remind the community to take precautionary measures before the weekend:

• Stay up to date with the latest information. Watch for flash flood advisories.

• Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action; clear drainage areas and unblock clogged storm drains in your area to minimize the chance of flooding.

• In inclement weather, do not camp, park, or hike along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning.