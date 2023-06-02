NWS expects wet and windy weekend

The National Weather Service in Guam is closely monitoring a broad circulation well south of the island, in a region southeast of Yap.

"It's a weak circulation. There is some rotation in that large expansive ocean, but there's nothing significant currently," Brandon Aydlett, NWS science and operations officer, told The Guam Daily Post.

"(It's) nothing to be alarmed about. However, we do anticipate increasing showers this weekend. And so, that's going to be the real thing to be concerned about – for continuing response to damage and all the impacts to Mawar – it's just having the additional showers across the area Saturday, Sunday, (and) perhaps into Monday," he said.

The circulation is expected to enter the Philippine Sea by early next week. Even though the center of the circulation will be away from Guam, it is still expected to deliver a wet pattern over the Mariana Islands, as well as stronger winds into the weekend, Aydlett said.

"The bottom line, we should be anticipating showers this weekend until next week. Additionally, with some of the showers, we could see gustier wind conditions," he added. "We could possibly see wind gusts reaching about 30 mph later this weekend."

While NWS is closely watching the development, computer models haven't come to a consensus on the circulation, according to Aydlett. In contrast, he added there was a lot of consistency with models for Mawar.