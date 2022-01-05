NWS Guam office: Avoid dangerous conditions in the water

A high-surf advisory remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan until 6 a.m. today along north-facing reefs, the National Weather Service's Guam Weather Forecast Office stated in a release. Large breaking waves of seven to 10 feet are expected.

The release added that a high risk of rip currents remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan through Friday afternoon. "Dangerous rip currents are expected along north- and east-facing reefs," the office stated. "Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from the shore into deeper water. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. If caught in a rip current, do not swim against the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline, face the shore and call or wave for help."

A small-craft advisory also remains in effect for the coastal waters of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan through 6 p.m. Friday. Northeast winds of 15 to 25 knots, with gusts up to 30 knots, and seas of 8 to 10 feet are expected. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense reminds the community to avoid hazardous sea and surf, especially north- and east-facing reefs and beaches. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs.