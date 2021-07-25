NWS: Hazardous surf expected through Tuesday

Hazardous surf of 8 to 11 feet is expected in Guam and western reefs of the Mariana islands through 4 p.m. Tuesday.

“Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions,” according to a National Weather Service Guam Office advisory. “Avoid venturing near reef lines facing west.”

The weather and marine conditions are caused by a westerly monsoon swell, the NWS stated.

Meteorologists noted that the hazardous surf will cause dangerous swimming and surfing conditions, as well as localized beach erosion.

They also urge residents to be cautious if they’re going out near the reef lines as large breaking waves can knock you down and cause serious injuries. Additionally, strong rip currents can drag you out to sea.

This past week, monsoons weather has dumped several inches of rainfall causing some minor flooding as well as limited visibility on Guam’s roadways - making for dangerous driving conditions.