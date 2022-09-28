The National Weather Service conducted a media workshop to remind the community that NWS is here to serve the people of Guam, the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, and all of the compact states from Palau to the Marshall Islands.

The workshop was held Tuesday at the NWS Guam Weather Forecast Office in Tiyan, Barrigada.

The mission of NWS is to provide details regarding the weather and warnings and forecasts for the well-being of the islands and their people, according to the agency.

“We definitely want to work with our media partners and communicators across the island because, as public servants and participants in the community's warning process, we cannot fully communicate with the public using the weather service alone, and the media serves as our amplifier to alert people to dangers,” said Marcus Landon Aydlett, NWS warning coordination meteorologist.

The agency monitors all natural hazards in the region 24/7 to put out potentially lifesaving information in a timely manner, so members of the public can take action to protect themselves and their property.

NWS is staffed by 25 people including management and administrative support staff. The weather agency employs electronic technicians and meteorologists as well. Computers and electronic technology play a large part in the weather service, including the technology used to record and collect data. There is full-time support staff for electronics that may need to be replaced or repaired from time to time.

The forecast department has about 15 to 16 forecasters who work around the clock, monitoring the weather, threats and hazards across the Micronesia region.

“It’s something we want to do, to work with our core partners at Homeland Security and the media, to talk about weather hazards, the warning process, the variety of tech bulletins issued from the office, both routine and nonroutine, and to show our partners where to find that stuff and how to decipher it, because the information can occasionally be very difficult to understand and technical,” Aydlett said.

NWS stated that in order to provide the public with clear information, it ensures that its communication partners thoroughly comprehend all the bulletins and their meanings and terminology.

“A lot of attention is always paid to tropical cyclones," Aydlett said. "We are in typhoon alley. And that's always something in the back of our minds here in Guam and the Mariana Islands, but also there's a number of other hazards from rip currents, to flash floods, to heavy rain events, mudslides, lightning strikes, that we have to be concerned about, know when we have that threat and how to protect yourself from those risks.”

Members of the public can familiarize themselves with the NWS webpage or social media pages to be up to date about natural disasters such as flooding, high surf and other potentially dangerous conditions in the area.

The agency issues text forecasts twice a day as well as nonroutine messages that are event-driven, including flood advisories, flash flood warnings and local statements.

To learn more, call NWS at 671-472-0900.