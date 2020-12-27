NWS issues beach hazards statement, urges residents to stay out of the water

Strong winds, rip tides and Portuguese Men-o-War sightings are adding up to create hazardous beach conditions.

The National Weather Service, Guam office has issued a beach hazards statement. It is in effect though Monday morning though a there’s a high risk of rip currents on east-facing reefs through Tuesday afternoon.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water, NWS stated.

NWS Guam has received reports of Portuguese Men-o-War washing up on east-facing beaches, NWS stated. Contact with Portuguese Men-o-War, alive or dead, can cause extreme pain and may be fatal in some cases.

“Stay out of the water, especially along east-facing beaches. If Men-o-War are not found along the beach, they could still be out in the water,” NWS stated.

Avoid making contact with Men-o-War that have washed up

on beaches. If you’re stung, wash the area thoroughly with salt water and try to remove any spines still lodged in the skin.

Boaters

A small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday with east winds blowing up to about 30 miles per hour and seas 7 to 9 feet.

Inexperienced mariners, particularly those operating small vessels, should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.