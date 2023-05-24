NWS issues extreme wind warning for Dededo, Yigo and Tamuning

The U.S. National Weather Service Guam has issued an extreme wind warning for Dededo, Yigo and Tamuning until 6:45 p.m. due to extremely dangerous typhoon winds.

"Treat these imminent extreme winds as if a tornado was approaching and move immediately to an interior room or shelter now," the NWS stated in the warning.

Typhoon Mawar was located about 30 miles north-northeast of Guam as of 4 p.m., and moving west northwest at 7 miles per hour. The typhoon was expected to maintain its general direction with a slight increase in forward speed over the next 24 hours.

"This will bring Mawar just north of Guam this evening as it passes through the Rota Channel between Guam and Rota," the latest tropical cyclone advisory stated.

Mawar's maximum sustained winds remained at 140 mph as of the 4 p.m. tropical cyclone advisory, and were forecast to maintain that intensity through Thursday.

A Joint Information Center release issued at around 3:20 p.m. stated that Guam was experiencing wind speeds of 61 mph to 74 mph, which were expected to gradually increase to typhoon force winds between 74 mph to 104 mph over the next couple of hours.