NWS issues flood advisory, urges residents to be careful of water pooling on roads, other hazards

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office advised a surface trough is forming west of the Marianas, as part of the air flowing into distant Tropical Storm In-Fa far to the northwest.

An urban and small stream flood advisory is in effect for Guam until 1:45 p.m. A flood advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Heavy rain due to thunderstorms will cause urban and small stream flooding. Overflowing poor drainage areas have already caused minor flooding in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected, resulting in minor flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Chalan Pago-Ordot, Barrigada, Yona, Agana Heights, Andersen AFB, Talofofo, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, Inarajan, Asan, Merizo, Piti, Santa Rita, and Umatac.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautionary actions:

· If driving, be alert. The rain will cause low visibility and slippery roads;

· Slow down. There maybe water ponding on the road;

· Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away;

· Avoid camping, parking, or hiking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning;

· Visit https://www.ready.gov/floods to learn more.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) remind the community to practice extreme caution while traveling in rainy conditions, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.