The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for poor drainage areas for Guam until 5:45 p.m.

There's also a thunderstorm advisory in effect for the Guam International Airport until 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a press release. Thunderstorms are occurring within 20 nautical miles of the airport.

Residents are urged to be alert and take precautions; if lightning is seen or thunder is heard, seek shelter indoors.

Heavy rain will cause urban and small stream flooding.

Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding. Up to one inch of rain has already fallen since midnight. Additional rainfall of one to two inches is expected, resulting in minor flooding for Guam.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautionary actions:

• Avoid driving on flooded roads;

• If driving, be alert for low visibilities and slippery roads in heavy rain;

• Slow down where water is ponding on the road;

• Turn Around, Don’t Drown. Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away;

• Avoid camping, parking, or hiking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning;

• Visit https://www.ready.gov/floods to learn more.