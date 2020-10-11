You might want to wait before going for a swim at the beach.

The National Weather Service, Guam Weather Forecast Office said winds associated with strong high pressure over the northwest pacific will generate swell and seas that will produce hazardous surf through the coming week.

A high surf advisory is now in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until 6 p.m. Monday. Along north facing reefs, hazardous surf of 7 to 9 feet..

A high risk of rip currents is in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until Monday afternoon.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore. Strong and frequent rip currents are expected along facing reefs and exposed beaches. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water until dangerous surf conditions subside. Rip currents are life threatening.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind the community to avoid north facing reefs throughout the week. Rip currents are life threatening. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags, and signs.