NWS issues small craft, rip current advisories

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office issued a wind and small craft advisory, also warning of rip currents for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan through Thursday evening.

A small craft advisory also is in effect until 6 p.m. Thursday for the coastal waters of the four islands. Winds of 15 to 20 knots with gusts up to 25 knots and combined seas of up to 10 feet are expected. This combination will produce hazardous conditions for small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in these conditions.

A rip current advisory is in effect through Thursday, NWS stated in its release, adding inexperienced swimmers are urged not to enter the water.

The Office of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense remind the community to avoid east- and north-facing reefs and beaches until hazardous conditions subside.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore. Dangerous rip currents are expected along east-facing reefs.

Information was provided in a press release.