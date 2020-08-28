The National Weather Service Guam office has issued an urban and small flood advisory that will last until 11:15 a.m.

Meteorologist Brandon Aydlett said the heavy rains the island has been receiving in the last couple of days is attributed to a monsoon trough that is typical during wet season.

On Thursday, the NWS rain gauge in Umatac recorded 9.5 inches of rain. Video taken in the village showed portions of several homes under water and massive flooding from the torrential rains that fell in the afternoon.

"Today we're not seeing quite the same rain fall. There's still some heavy rain though. So far this morning we've had in some areas up to 3.5 inches of rainfall," said Aydlett.

Heavy rain showers were hitting the south earlier this morning and moved their way to central and northern Guam.

Residents are urged to use caution when driving as certain roadways may be flooded and impassable.

Aydlett said the weather should gradually dry up tonight as the monsoon trough retreats off to the west of the island tonight.