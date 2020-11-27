NWS monitoring large trade-wind disturbance; more thunderstorms, rain and wind expected tonight through Saturday

Check the weather before going into the water or hiking this weekend. The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch and small craft advisory and is alerting the community of a high-risk of rip currents.

"We continue to watch a large trade-wind disturbance approaching the region that is just east of the Marianas," meteorologists stated.

The system is expected to bring increasing showers, thunderstorms and gusty conditions tonight into Saturday.

The high risk of rip currents is effective through Sunday.

The flash flood watch and small craft advisory is in effect through Saturday night.

"While we don't expect widespread/regional flooding, more localized flooding is possible as heavier showers and thunderstorms develop and move through the region," NWS meteorologists state. "We'll be closely monitoring radar and rain gauge data this weekend for the need of flash flood warnings."

Residents can expect winds to strengthen and sea conditions to get rougher Friday night through Saturday night causing marine conditions that will be hazardous for small craft.