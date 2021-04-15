With the developing Tropical Storm Surigae, residents of Yap State and Palau should expect a few more days of scattered to numerous showers, locally heavy rainfall, strong gusty winds, hazardous seas and surf, according to the National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast office.

"A Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for Koror and Kayangel in the Republic of Palau," NWS stated Wednesday afternoon. "Damaging winds are possible within 24 to 48 hours."

As of 4:54 p.m. Wednesday, the tropical storm was located about 80 miles southwest of Yap, 175 miles east-northeast of Kayangel and 605 miles west-southwest of Guam.

"Surigae is moving north-northwest at 3 mph," NWS stated. "It is expected to make a turn toward the west-northwest with a slight increase in forward speed over the next 24 hours."

Maximum sustained winds remained at 40 mph as of Wednesday afternoon, according to NWS, with Surigae forecast to intensify through today.