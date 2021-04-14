The National Weather Service (NWS) Guam Weather Forecast office is keeping a close eye on a tropical depression that has formed near Yap and Koror.

As of 4 a.m., Tropical Depression 02W was located 8.1 degrees north latitude and 137.1 degrees east longitude, about 535 miles southwest of Guam. The system is moving northwest at 3 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph. Tropical Depression 02W is expected to intensify during the day, and is likely to be a tropical storm late this morning or this afternoon.

Current forecast track shows the tropical depression is expected to drift northward today and tonight, then turn slowly northwest Thursday, taking it just west of Ngulu of Yap State around noon today. A tropical storm watch is in effect for Yap and Ngulu in Yap State.

The bands of showers associated with the system over Yap state look to remain south and west of the Marianas, though southern Guam waters could still see a bit of an increase over the weekend. Although there are no watches and warnings in effect for Guam, and no direct threat assessed for the Marianas at this time, the community is reminded to be prepared to take immediate action should the system take a more northward track.