NWS monitors tropical disturbance, advises residents to take precautions

A developing tropical disturbance centered north of Chuuk is expected to strengthen as it heads near or through the Mariana Islands by the end of this week, according to a special weather statement from the National Weather Service's Guam Weather Forecast Office.

"Invest Area 99W" has been labeled by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center as "Medium" for development into a tropical cyclone, meaning development into a tropical depression is likely, but expected to occur after 24 hours.

At this time, uncertainty remains for the exact forecast track and intensity of the system as it approaches the Marianas. Showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds are likely today through Friday.

Depending on how organized the system is and where it tracks when it approaches, current estimates call for 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible. Sustained winds of 15- to 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph are possible in the stronger showers and thunderstorms. Changes to this forecast remain likely.

Precautionary measures

While there is still uncertainty as to what the impacts will be to Guam and the Northern Marianas, the community is advised to take precautionary measures through this evening, including:

Stay up to date with the latest information in the coming days. The system's track or intensity may change and advisories may be issued.

Locate or prepare emergency preparedness kits for your household. Stock up on nonperishable food items and water for your household, flashlights, first-aid kits, batteries, matches or lighters, portable stove, toiletries, etc. Visit https://www.ready.gov/build-a-kit for more information on what to include.

Secure important documents such as birth certificates and tax and insurance documents, and keep copies in a water-proof bag.

Clear loose debris around your yard and store any items that may become airborne with heavy winds, before inclement weather arrives.

Gas your vehicles and get fuel for your generators now while the weather is clear.

Be prepared to take action if flood advisories are issued. In inclement weather, avoid camping, parking or hiking along streams, rivers and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning. Visit https://www.ready.gov/floods to learn more.

Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense, with NWS, will continue to monitor all systems in the area and provide updates as needed.

(Daily Post Staff)