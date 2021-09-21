NWS monitors tropical disturbance expected to pass near or through the Marianas

A developing tropical disturbance, centered north of Chuuk, is expected to strengthen as it heads near or through the Marianas by the end of this week, according to a special weather statement from the National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office.

“Invest Area 99W” has been labeled by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center as “Medium” for development into a tropical cyclone, meaning that development into a tropical depression is likely, but expected to occur beyond 24 hours.

At this time, uncertainty remains for the exact forecast track and intensity of the system as it approaches the Marianas. Showers, thunderstorms, and gusty winds are likely Wednesday through Friday.

Depending on how organized the system is and where it tracks when it approaches, current estimates call for 1 to 3 inches of rainfall, with locally higher amounts possible. Sustained winds of 15 to 25 mph, with gusts to 35 mph are possible in the stronger showers and thunderstorms. Changes to this forecast remain likely.

While there is still uncertainty as to what the impacts will be to Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, the community is reminded to practice caution. To prepare for any circumstance, the community is advised to take precautionary measures now through Wednesday evening:

· Stay up to date with the latest information in the coming days. The system track or intensity may change and advisories may be issued.

· Locate or prepare your emergency preparedness kits for your household; stock up on non-perishable food items and water for your household, flashlights, first-aid kits, batteries, matches or lighters, portable stove, toiletries, etc. Visit https://www.ready.gov/build-a-kit for more information on what to include in your supplies list.

· Secure important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents and keep copies in a water-proof bag.

· Clear loose debris around your yard and store any items that may become airborne with heavy winds, before inclement weather arrives.

· Gas your vehicles and get fuel for your generators now while the weather is clear.

· Be prepared to take action if flood advisories are issued. In inclement weather, avoid camping, parking, or hiking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning. Visit https://www.ready.gov/floods to learn more.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD), with NWS, will continue to monitor all systems in the area and provide updates as needed.