NWS: Passing weather system shows a 'gray area' in emergency response

Earlier this week, with less than 24-hours' notice, Guam had to prepare for a possible tropical storm and the damaging winds it would bring.

"My ideal event would be ... where we see these things coming days in advance," said Landon Aydlett, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office Guam. "They're already developed well east of our area, so we have plenty of time to communicate and coordinate the warnings and preparedness actions."

Instead, a tropical warning was issued Monday morning, and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero ordered the island into Condition of Readiness 3. Both changes were done "out of an abundance of caution," according to separate announcements from NWS Guam and Adelup. The system of concern, still designated as Tropical Depression 06W, passed south of Guam early Tuesday morning.

Most of Guam was spared from any storm-force conditions, though forecasts that the worst effects would be felt in the southern part of the island, areas of high elevation or along windward coastlines were correct. Between two to three inches of rain was preliminarily recorded by NWS, with central Guam seeing most of the downpour during an "extensive rain-band," according to Aydlett.

"What we had (Tuesday), is what I call one of those 'gray area' scenarios, where you have a tropical system that's in its developmental phase just offshore or just inbound of the island. So you're on the fence of, do you warn or do you not warn?" Aydlett said.

The government of Guam chose to warn residents through a change in the COR system and relaying forecast information from the weather service. According to Guam Homeland Security, COR 3 designates when a storm or typhoon could possibly hit Guam within 48 hours. The designation was made at 6 p.m. Monday, less than 12 hours before a predicted closest point of approach. GHS says this is the time frame normally designated as COR 1.

Winds didn't 'warrant' shelters

The Guam Daily Post reached out to the governor's office and GHS to clarify why one COR designation was used over another.

"We generally use the COR system to signify major actions have been taken (i.e. signing a Governor's emergency declaration, the establishment of emergency funding, the opening of island-wide shelters, the shutdown of government operations, etc.). While there is some level of correspondence between CORs and our 'phased' approach to response and recovery, we base our decisions on credible threats and not the COR," stated Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications.

No major government actions were included in GovGuam's announcement of an impending change to the island's condition of readiness. Emergency shelters, including small-scale facilities for homeless residents, were not opened as a result of the change, confirmed Jenna Blas, spokesperson for Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

She told The Guam Daily Post the island "was not anticipating the sustained damaging winds that warrant opening of emergency shelters."

"Although sustained damaging winds were not expected, the decision to change to COR 3 was taken with the consideration that any northward deviation of the system would have brought sustained damaging winds to much more of Guam, and if it were done late in the evening the message may not have reached the entire community," Blas said.

Ultimately, the storm passed without notable incidents. No injuries, damage or impassable roads were reported to Guam Homeland Security, according to Paco-San Agustin. The only instance of flooding Aydlett was aware of was on Adrian Sanchez Street in Harmon, which is also known as Hamburger Road.

'You have to be ready'

One main contributor to the relatively isolated inclement weather was the system's delayed development into a full-blown tropical storm.

Aydlett said 06W encountered wind shear, an atmospheric level change in wind direction, as it approached the Mariana Islands, which stunted its intensification. Once forecast to become a storm, Aydlett said the depression won't become very strong until late Wednesday or Thursday.

"I kind of joke with people: it's typhoon preparedness month, what a good way to end that – with a real-life scenario. People assessed their preparedness plans – what do they have in their kitchens, what do they have in supplies," he said. "You may have days to prepare, you may have a day to prepare. So you have to be ready."