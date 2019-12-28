The National Weather Service confirms that a possible meteorite was recorded around 11:25 p.m..

Many island residents witnessed a fiery ball descending from the sky and broke out their cameras to record the sighting.

Among them was DeAndre Barcinas who said he was out by Paseo when they saw what looked like a bright flash of light streaking across the sky right about 11 p.m. Friday.

"It looked like it was going over Sheraton (Laguna Guam Resort)," he said. "It was one long streak, then it broke off, and then started disappearing."

The video he shared, shows what looks like three bright balls in a line streaking across the sky before they disappear while in the air.

NWS said the possible meteorite appeared to have landed northeast of Saipan waters. There has been no ground impact recorded at this time.

A statement posted on the NWS Facebook page states: "There have been numerous sightings and videos of bright light breaking up over the skies of Saipan and Guam. Based on the videos, it is probably a meteorite breaking up in the sky as it enters the earth's atmosphere. Some residents also reported hearing explosion during this incident and it is not uncommon."

There are no reports of tsunami impacts to the Marianas at this time, according to Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense. GHS/OCD officials said more information will be provided as it becomes available.