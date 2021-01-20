NWS: Rip current risk continues through Sunday, residents should avoid hazardous waters

Meteorologists are anticipating dangerous rip currents along east-facing reefs to continue through this weekend, and encourage the community to stay out of hazardous waters.

The National Weather Service Weather Forecast Office Guam issued a rip current statement for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan on east-facing reefs of the Mariana Islands until Sunday evening.

NWS also advised that rip currents will briefly subside Monday, but are expected to return by next Wednesday.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water, officials stated.

Officials offered the following guidelines while the risk continues:

• Inexperienced swimmers should not enter the water

• Never swim alone

• Swim near a lifeguard.

• If you are caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the current. Swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.