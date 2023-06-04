Guam residents will be dealing with the rains and winds of Invest 98W, a tropical disturbance well west of the island, until Monday evening, the National Weather Service reported.

The extent of Invest 98W’s impact on the island comes mainly from the periods of heavy rains, which carried on for much of the weekend.

“We are going to be dealing with this for a couple of days while it remains in our vicinity,” said Landon Aydlett, National Weather Service Guam chief meteorologist.

“The good news is we are not expecting too many significant impacts with this, certainly not like another tropical storm or even a depression at that rate,” he said.

What makes Invest 98W different from how Typhoon Mawar developed, he said, is in part due to where it formed in relation to Guam.

“This one is already well to our west, whereas Mawar was developing in western Chuuk, ... so it was to our south-southeast. This one has been closer to Yap proper and more so to our south-southwest and so with its northward motion, it's definitely going to keep to our west, which is great. We are definitely not looking at any direct passage over Guam or the (Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands),” Aydlett said.

That, in addition to being “very weak in its formative stage,” Aydlett clarified that it could become significant later in the week, but, by that time, it would be well to the west in the Philippine Sea.

On Sunday, Aydlett said Invest 98W shifted a bit westward, which is also good news for Guam.

“Because it pulls a lot of the moisture also to the west. ... We could also see increased showers and thunderstorms over Guam and Rota beginning this afternoon, evening and overnight until Monday morning,” he said.

'Axis of activity'

While he said Guam doesn't need to worry about this disturbance, frequent weather developments are likely to be seen as the year progresses.

“That’s sometimes the case, you can sometimes get a second and in some cases even a third tropical cyclone developing behind an initial typhoon. We see that from time to time, especially in these El Niño years,” he said.

The reason is an “axis of activity,” which can stretch across a region.

“We can realistically be working two, three or even four tropical cyclones in the region at a given time. Does that mean that all of them are going to affect a single location? Absolutely not. They are usually in different places, moving in different directions and motions,” Aydlett explained.

Aydlett said, “with the anticipated busier year ahead, we could see that likelihood later this year.”

Invest 98W is the only development the NWS is currently tracking in the region after the passage of Typhoon Mawar.

“We are going to be getting to a slightly better weather pattern after this system leaves, so that’s the good news. But we are always watching because we are switching from a La Niña to El Niño-Southern Oscillation-neutral, and we are going to be shifting toward an El Niño in the next month or two, ... so that means we are going to have to stay on our toes, keep a watch on things, make sure we are always prepared throughout the year,” he said.