NWS: Stay out of rough waters

With high surf and the risk rip currents bring, Guam residents and visitors are advised to stay out of rough beach waters this week.

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office issued the following advisories Wednesday:

• A high surf advisory is in effect through Thursday afternoon. Hazardous surf of 8 to 10 feet is expected along north-facing reefs and large breaking waves will continue to generate strong and frequent rip currents along east-facing reefs.

• A high risk of rip currents is in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan through Friday afternoon. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore. On some beaches such as Ritidian, the high risk of rip currents could extend to north-facing reefs. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away into deeper water, the Weather Service stated.

• A small craft advisory remains in effect for the coastal waters of Guam, Rota, Tinian and Saipan until 5 p.m. Friday.