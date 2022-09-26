NWS: System upgraded to tropical cyclone

A weather system that brought rain and wind to the Mariana Islands over the weekend has intensified into a tropical cyclone, the National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office reported Sunday.

“The disturbance, 96W, has been upgraded to a tropical cyclone formation alert by (the Joint Typhoon Warning Center), which means it could be upgraded to a tropical depression by midday on Monday,'' said Landon Aydlett, warning coordination meteorologist at NWS.

What is the difference between a tropical disturbance and a tropical cyclone?

“A tropical disturbance is merely an area of 'disturbed weather' like a broad cluster of showers and thunderstorms, characterized by weak winds that may have some low-level circulation,” Aydlett explained. “A tropical cyclone is an organized cluster of showers and thunderstorms, self-sustaining in the tropics and with winds sustained at 25 miles per hour or greater, which means it is worse than a tropical disturbance.”

Tropical cyclone is a term that includes tropical depression, tropical storm and typhoon.

'No concern'

But, even with the upgrade, NWS said there is no need for those living on Guam to worry.

“No concern to us, however, as it is north-northeast of Guam and moving north-northwest,” he said.

Island residents can anticipate wet weather today, Aydlett said, although conditions shouldn't be as severe as it was in the last 48 hours.

“Expect showery conditions to continue through Monday, but I expect more of a mix of on/off showers versus the steady nonstop rain we’ve seen today,” he said Sunday.

‘All good’

A few village leaders told the Post that things were going well Sunday despite the heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms caused by 96W.

“As of (Sunday afternoon), no reports of any serious flooding or needs of assistance for evacuations,” said Peter John S. Benavente, the Dededo vice mayor.

“Inalåhan is all good,” said Mayor Anthony P. Chargualaf. “We mitigated all problematic areas during the dry season.”