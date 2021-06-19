NWS: Tropical disturbance near Chuuk could organize, track towards Guam

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office is monitoring a tropical disturbance just southeast of Chuuk.

“Invest Area 94W” is currently unorganized with a broad circulation located near 6 degrees north latitude and 153 degrees east longitude, according to a press release from Guam Homeland Security/Office of Civil Defense.

Meteorologists expect the disturbance to organize over the next 36 hours. It is in a favorable location for further development, as it tracks west-northwestward toward Guam, according to the press release.

There is a possibility of development into a tropical cyclone that passes near the Marianas next week. However, 94W remains disorganized and meteorologists can't say for certain when the disturbance will organize into a storm and how close to Guam it will be at that point.

At the very least, 94W is expected to bring rain to the region Tuesday and Tuesday night with numerous to scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible Wednesday and Wednesday night.

While there is still uncertainty as to what the impacts will be to Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands, the community is reminded to practice caution.

Officials urge residents to take precautionary measures now, while the weather is clear:

• Stay up to date with the latest information in the coming days. The system track or intensity may change and advisories may be issued.

• Locate or prepare your emergency preparedness kits for your household; stock up on non-perishable food items and water for your household, flashlights, first-aid kits, batteries, matches or lighters, portable stove, toiletries, etc. Visit https://www.ready.gov/build-a-kit for more information on what to include in your supplies list.

• Secure important documents such as birth certificates, tax papers, and insurance documents and keep copies in a water-proof bag.

• Clear loose debris around your yard and store any items that may become airborne with heavy winds, before inclement weather arrives.

• Gas your vehicles and get fuel for your generators now while the weather is clear.

• Be prepared to take action if flood advisories are issued. In inclement weather, avoid camping, parking, or hiking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning. Visit https://www.ready.gov/floods to learn more.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD), with NWS, will continue to monitor all systems in the area and provide updates as needed.