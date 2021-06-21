NWS updates on weather system near Chuuk are expected today

The National Weather Service local forecast office continues to monitor an unorganized circulation near Chuuk state in the Federated States of Micronesia.

On Sunday afternoon, NWS Guam's Facebook page said residents of the Mariana Islands can expect an increase in showers tonight through Wednesday. Gusty conditions and heavy rain are possible Tuesday. The "disturbance is slowly developing," according to the social media post from the weather service, which forecast the system to pass just south of Guam tomorrow. The chance of showers for the Marianas is forecast to drop to 20% by Wednesday evening.

"Overall, uncertainty remains high with this system over the next 36 to 48 hours," the agency posted.

'A wet Tuesday'

Landon Aydlett, warning coordination meteorologist for NWS Weather Forecast Office Guam, told The Guam Daily Post more information on what to expect from the system will be available after another 12-hour "convective cycle" or after any "flare-ups of convection."

"Whatever develops, it will bring a wet Tuesday and Tuesday night with numerous to scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms expected," NWS Guam stated in an area forecast discussion published Sunday morning. "Even as a trough, winds will be a little higher: 10 to 20 mph with higher gusts possible. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are also possible on Wednesday."