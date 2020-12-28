NWS urges residents to stay out of the water

Strong winds, rip tides and sightings of Portuguese men-of-war are adding up to create hazardous beach conditions.

The National Weather Service Guam Forecast Office has issued a beach hazards advisory. It is in effect through Monday morning, though there is a high risk of rip currents on east-facing reefs through Tuesday afternoon.

Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water, NWS stated.

NWS Guam has received reports of Portuguese men-of-war washing up on east-facing beaches, NWS stated. Contact with Portuguese men-of-war, alive or dead, can cause extreme pain and may be fatal in some cases.

"Stay out of the water, especially along east-facing beaches. If men-of-war are not found along the beach, they could still be out in the water," NWS stated.

Avoid making contact with men-of-war that have washed up on beaches. If stung, wash the area thoroughly with salt water and try to remove any spines still lodged in the skin.

Boaters

A small craft advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday with east winds blowing up to about 30 mph and seas 7 to 9 feet.

Inexperienced mariners, particularly those operating small vessels, should avoid navigating in these hazardous conditions.