NWS warns high surf, rip currents are creating dangerous swimming conditions

There's a high surf advisory in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan through this week.

A high surf advisory means high surf will affect beaches in the advisory area, producing localized beach erosion and dangerous swimming conditions, according to the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense. Hazardous surf of 9 to 12 feet and dangerous rip currents are expected for west facing reefs of Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan.

Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Do not swim against the current. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. The community is advised to avoid venturing out along west facing reefs and beaches. Large breaking waves can knock people down and cause serious injuries.

A small craft advisory is in effect for the coastal waters of Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan until 5 a.m. Thursday. Seas of 8 to 10 feet are expected and conditions will be hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid boating in hazardous conditions.

GHS/OCD advise residents and visitors to avoid hazardous seas, especially west facing reefs and beaches, until conditions subside. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags, and signs.