NWS warns inexperienced swimmers to stay out of the water

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office maintains a high surf advisory in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan through Tuesday afternoon.

Guam has been experiencing heavy rainfall and thunderstorms this past week, which also have created some flooding conditions.

Increasing westerly monsoon swell will cause surf to continue building along west facing reefs, according to a press release from the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense. Hazardous surf is expected at Saipan and Tinian this morning, then at Guam and Rota this afternoon or evening.

Hazardous surf of 9 to 12 feet for Saipan and Tinian, and 8 to 11 feet for Guam and Rota are expected for western reefs of the Marianas.

Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion are expected. Large breaking waves can knock you down and cause serious injuries. Strong rip currents can drag people out to sea. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Avoid venturing near reef lines facing west.

GHS/OCD remind the community to avoid hazardous seas, especially west facing reefs and beaches, until conditions subside. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags, and signs.