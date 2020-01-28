Beachgoers should be wary, particularly along the east side of the island, as an east swell is stirring up rip currents, which are capable of sweeping "even the best swimmers out to sea," officials state.

The National Weather Service, Guam, said a high risk of rip currents remains in effect for Guam, Rota, Tinian, and Saipan through Wednesday, according to a press release from the Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore. Surf of 8 to 10 feet, dangerous and frequent rip currents are expected along east facing reefs of the Marianas.

Rip currents are life threatening and can sweep even the best swimmers out to sea. Inexperienced swimmers should not enter the water. Avoid the reef line, especially along east facing reefs. Never swim alone. If caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm and stay afloat while waiting for help. If swimming out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current.

Officials ask the community to avoid east facing reefs and beaches until hazardous conditions subside. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags, and signs. Rip currents are life threatening.