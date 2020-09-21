Heavy rain due to thunderstorms will cause urban and small stream flooding, meteorologists stated.

The National Weather Service Guam Weather Forecast Office issued an urban and small stream flood advisory for Guam until 2:15 p.m.

A flood advisory means river or stream flows are elevated, or ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is imminent.

Overflowing poor drainage areas will result in minor flooding across portions of central and northern Guam. One to two inches of rain have already fallen. Additional rainfall of up to two inches is expected in the next two hours, resulting in prolonged minor flooding.

Some locations that will experience flooding include Dededo, Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao, Ordot-Chalan Pago, Barrigada, Yona, Agana Heights, Andersen AFB, Mongmong-Toto-Maite, Sinajana, and Asan.

Residents and visitors are advised to take the following precautionary actions:

· If driving, be alert for low visibilities and slippery roads in heavy rain;

· Slow down where water is ponding on the road;

· Turn Around, Don’t Drown: Avoid walking or driving through flood waters. Just 6 inches of moving water can knock you down, and 2 feet of water can sweep your vehicle away;

· Avoid camping, parking, or hiking along streams, rivers, and creeks during heavy rainfall. These areas can flood quickly and with little warning;

· Visit https://www.ready.gov/floods to learn more.

A marine weather statement was issued for thunderstorms with frequent lightning north of Apra Harbor. The areas affected include Guam coastal waters north of Apra Harbor.

Strong thunderstorms are capable of producing winds to 34 mph in the area. Mariners can expect gusty winds to over 34 mph, locally higher waves, lightning strikes, and heavy downpours. Boaters should seek safe harbor immediately until this storm passes.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) remind the community to practice extreme caution while traveling in rainy conditions, driving below the speed limit and allowing enough braking distance between vehicles.