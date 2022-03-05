Samsung E&C America Inc. is the contractor and KEPCO Mangilao Solar LLC is the project owner.

They are opposing the OAG's motion to file an amendment, arguing the existing complaint is defective, as there are administrative remedies for the incident that have not been resolved.

"The additional court claims asserted by the attorney general are entirely inconsistent with the regulatory scheme and would result in inconsistent rulings, duplicative government proceedings, double recovery and piling on of penalties; force the parties to litigate issues on multiple fronts; and would violate the fundamental rights of Samsung," the contractor's opposition motion stated.

KEPCO had joined Samsung's opposition.

In its reply, the OAG states that it has standing to pursue common law actions against the defendants, or claims guided by general principles of law, under certain doctrines.

The second amended complaint seeks to add cultural resource damage, negligence and hindering public access as common law causes of action to the existing actions of public nuisance and water resource damage in the current complaint.

That regulations already exist in law does not mean that common law claims are prohibited, according to the reply.

"Defendants mistakenly assert that government’s claims should be dismissed because the mere existence of corresponding statutes implicitly precludes the availability of common law remedies for violations of those laws. This assertion skips the first step of the legal analysis of coexisting statutes, which is to determine if the legislature intended the scheme to be exclusive of common law," the reply stated.

"Statutory schemes can be both comprehensive and non-exclusive of common law. Defendants have not demonstrated the Legislature’s intent to establish exclusivity, and the initial presumption should be that the rights are cumulative," it added.

These common law actions are also within the jurisdiction of the Superior Court of Guam, not the various government agencies, the OAG stated. But the government does have the benefit of the related statutes in addition to its common law claims, the reply added.

The OAG first filed suit against Samsung E&C America and KEPCO Mangilao after the Guam Environmental Protection Agency investigated reports of the runoff in the Sasayan Valley area and issued a notice of violation against the contractor after confirming that approved erosion and sediment controls at the solar farm were not fully installed.

Samsung E&C appealed the NOV.

Meanwhile, the Guam Contractors License Board voted last September to issue a $25.5 million fine against Samsung E&C America, but the decision was voided because their meeting did not conform to updated Open Government Law requirements.

The CLB is slated to meet March 16 to discuss the Samsung case again.