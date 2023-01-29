Attorney General Douglas Moylan is now requiring attorneys employed by the Office of the Attorney General to submit time sheets that account for their working hours and breaks.

Moylan, less than a month into his second term as the island's chief legal officer, has changed many things with the operations at the OAG, which includes pushing for drug defendants to remain confined after being charged in court, and looking into giving prosecutors the right to assert speedy trial.

Another change Moylan confirmed includes having attorneys complete and sign time sheets. The Guam Daily Post obtained and reviewed an OAG memo detailing the policy, written by Chief Deputy Attorney General Joseph Guthrie, and inquired with Moylan about the reasoning for the change.

“It was a ghost town,” Moylan said, describing his experience coming into the office to find nobody there.

“We're finding that they were at home, working from home sort of thing, that whole pandemic attitude. … No - they're (now) coming to our office to have meetings, sit at the table with the other attorneys and contribute. That's how a law firm normally operates,” Moylan said.

He told the Post having everyone present will create “synergy” and a “better work product.”

Guthrie, in the memo, addressed OAG attorneys' objections to the shift, including an argument, according to Guthrie, that the relationship between the AG and attorneys is “an independent contractual relationship.”

“I can find absolutely no indication that the Legislature has intended that the AG treat attorneys as independent contractors and relinquish his control over where and when work is to be performed by attorneys in this office,” Guthrie wrote.

He also claimed a contention was made by staff that the new practice is demeaning.

“Are you saying attorneys enjoy elevated status that should exempt them from keeping regular office hours? I see no basis for such a distinction. Everyone here contributes his/her own way, and enjoys equal respect,” Guthrie stated, citing other OAG employees who already are subject to similar policies to account for their work hours.

Moylan further explained the people with classified positions at the office have to use the time clock for working the usual 40 hours a week, but attorneys will use time sheets and sign them, primarily because professional positions often work “to get the project done.”

“Normally, they work outside of the normal 8 to 5, like at board meetings, (like the) Civil Service Commission. … They work on the weekends, like the magistrate team, those sorts of (schedules),” said Moylan.