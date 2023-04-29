Two males were accused of robbing a 16-year-old of $15 at a bus stop.

Joyful Nathaniel Henry, 18, and Joaness Kichiro, whose age is unknown, were charged with robbery as a second-degree felony, misdemeanor assault and theft of property as a petty misdemeanor in connection to an incident reported March 16, a magistrate's complaint filed Friday in the Superior Court of Guam stated.

Henry's and Kichiro's charges stem from accusations made by a 16-year-old boy who had injuries to his left eye and complained that his nose was hurting after the alleged robbery.

The boy further said he was with multiple individuals, including Henry and Kichiro, at a bus stop along Iglesias Street in Mangilao on March 15 when Henry and Kichiro allegedly punched him in the face as well as his rib cage.

"(The boy) said that a third individual joined in and pulled out a knife and demanded that he gives them his money before they kill him. The victim had $15," according to the complaint.

When Henry was interviewed, he told officers, "I can't believe Joaness (Kichiro) dragged my name into this," before claiming he had nothing to do with the robbery. However, Henry indicated that $15 was taken, the complaint stated.

In Henry's first hearing since being charged Friday, Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan dismissed his robbery charge after he determined there was no allegation in the complaint that Henry was in possession of a deadly weapon such as a knife. It was a third unnamed individual alleged to have used a knife.

According to the complaint, Henry was charged with robbery as a second-degree felony because he was, while committing theft was "armed with what appeared to be a deadly weapon, that is, a knife," in violation of Guam law.

Quan also released Henry on house arrest and ordered he stay away from the victim and Kichiro.

Henry, however, will be allowed to go to school - but because the victim attends the same school, Quan further made the order clear to Henry.

"If you see him at school when you are walking down the hallway, you need to turn around fast and go the other direction," Quan said. "Do not even look at him ... if he calls you names, if he calls to talk to you, if they try to talk to you in the hallway, you're going to turn around and go the other direction."