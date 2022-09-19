OAG files opening brief in appeal of in-person mandate for abortions

The Office of the Attorney General has submitted its opening brief appealing the preliminary injunction placed on Guam's in-person consultation mandate on abortions.
The filing follows the denial of the OAG's request for summary reversal at the the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.
While abortion can be offered legally on Guam, local statutes require consultation, impose a 24-hour waiting period on abortions and mandate that certain information be provided "in person."
Two Hawaii-based doctors licensed to practice on island challenged the in-person mandate last year before the District Court of Guam. They argued the mandate makes it impossible to administer medication abortion through telemedicine.
The American Civil Liberties Union filed suit on behalf of the doctors.
The District Court ordered that local officials be temporarily enjoined from enforcing the mandate while the case proceeded, allowing telemedicine abortions to take place for the time being. The OAG appealed the injunction to the 9th Circuit.
The initial lawsuit, preliminary injunction and appeal filing all took place before the decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization - the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that repealed decades-old precedent establishing the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States.
As a result of the ruling, individual states and territories can now address the abortion issue on their own. Several states have moved to restrict or ban abortions, while others have maintained or strengthened access to the procedure.
In its opening brief, the OAG states that the only question the 9th Circuit must answer is whether the in-person mandate likely violates the 14th Amendment in a manner warranting the preliminary injunction.
"It does not. After Dobbs, a state’s regulation of abortion must simply survive rational-basis review and is entitled to a strong presumption of validity," the OAG argued.
"Guam’s informed consent requirement passes this standard as it serves a variety of legitimate state interests recognized by the Supreme Court. These interests include respect for and preservation of prenatal life, the protection of maternal health and safety, and the preservation of the integrity of the medical profession," the OAG added.
The opposing party's answer to the OAG's brief is due Oct. 12, and an optional reply brief from the government due 21 days after that.