OAG files opening brief in appeal of in-person mandate for abortions

The Office of the Attorney General has submitted its opening brief appealing the preliminary injunction placed on Guam's in-person consultation mandate on abortions.

The filing follows the denial of the OAG's request for summary reversal at the the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

While abortion can be offered legally on Guam, local statutes require consultation, impose a 24-hour waiting period on abortions and mandate that certain information be provided "in person."