Gas customers will have the opportunity to be rewarded with points, credits and discounts that were not logged in the immediate aftermath of Typhoon Mawar.

On Monday, the Office of the Attorney General issued a notice to the public that the three gas companies on the island – 76/Circle K, Shell and Mobil – have worked with the office to award customers their missed points.

“Because of the disruption of communications, the gas companies’ stations were unable to process rewards, points, credits and other benefits associated with each gas station,” the release stated.

According to the office, many benefits were not honored, since cash was mainly used soon after the storm.

After representatives from the gas companies met with Attorney General Douglas Moylan, an agreement was reached to give customers an “avenue to claim the benefits due to them.”

76/Circle K

For customers who receive points from 76/Circle K and were unable to use the Power Pass machines as a result of Typhoon Mawar, receipts from May 25 to June 5 will be accepted.

To redeem, bring the receipts from that period, with your points status attached, and they will be added manually.

Mobil

Although most Mobil gas stations accepted both card and cash payments from May 31 to June 4, the stations in Barrigada Heights, Ysengsong, Apra Heights and Perez Acres in Yigo were unable to.

First Hawaiian Bank credit card Mobil customers who made purchases during that period at those locations can claim their 6% fuel discount.

To do so, customers must visit the Mobil main office in East Hågatña by Sept. 30 and bring the following documents:

• Original service station transaction receipt.

• Transaction receipts, which must be from locations in Barrigada Heights, Ysengsong, Apra Heights and/or Perez Acres for cash payments made from May 31 to June 4.

• The customer's First Hawaiian Bank credit card.

• Driver's license or government-issued identification, which must match the credit card.

Mobil, in a press release, stated the complete set of documents listed above will be required to process the discount transaction.

For any questions, call 671-648-3582. The line is operational from 9 a.m. to noon, and from 1 to 4 p.m. weekdays.

For Mobil Smiles members who used their cards at the time of purchase, the point-of-sale system can calculate the points. Offline and loyalty points will be credited to accounts when the system goes back online.

Smiles members can check their points balance by logging into their accounts at guam.mobilsmiles.com, or by calling the Smiles customer service center at 866-486-6696.

Shell

Customers of Shell gas stations with Pacific Points already may have received a message on social media saying if they did not receive points on and after May 23, they may email pictures of their receipts to contactus@pacificpoints.com.

The release from the OAG also shows a text conversation with Brian Bamba, the managing director of Shell's parent company, IP&E Holdings LLC, who stated, "Once (the point-of-sale) stabilizes, we will correct any discount discrepancies and issue vouchers."