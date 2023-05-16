OAG grievance case set for later this year

Parties in a grievance case involving a lawyer formerly employed by the Office of the Attorney General met for a status call with the Civil Service Commission Monday to go over hearing dates and deadlines.

However, from the discussion that day, it appears commissioners will be unable to meet quorum until after Aug. 3.

There was some talk about assigning the case to the CSC's administrative law judge, but that would still require the commission's approval.

Attorney Jordan Pauluhn had been working for the OAG until mid-March, when he transferred to the Guam Memorial Hospital Authority.

He claims that he was reprimanded just before his transfer, based on "false information," in an attempt to prevent him from transferring to GMHA.

The false information refers to the advice he provided on a federal case while he was still at the OAG, which also had filed subsequent documents in that case. The reprimand was later removed in favor of counseling, but Pauluhn is demanding withdrawal of the "false information" and a written apology from the OAG.

He took his grievance up to the Civil Service Commission, stating that he was dissatisfied with the results from prior steps in the process.

A motion hearing was scheduled for Aug. 29.

A grievance hearing before the commission was scheduled to take place on Oct. 3 and Oct. 5.

Pauluhn said he hadn't waived time standards, and stated that a grievance hearing shall be no later than four months from the initial filing of the grievance. He said he believed the October dates went beyond the time standards. Pauluhn was told that the schedules were set for now.