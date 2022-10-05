A homeless man allegedly stole a donation bucket that had money for public school children to get eyeglasses, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam.

Guam Police Department officers responded Saturday afternoon to a report of a robbery at Dededo Pay-Less, where they met an individual who said a man, later identified as Tom Sisera, took a donation bucket near the entrance of the store.

The reporting man told police he was holding the bucket, which had money to be donated to help public school children get eyeglasses, when Sisera grabbed the bucket out of his hands and ran off with it, the Office of the Attorney General alleged in its declaration filed with the Superior Court of Guam.

Police then found a suspect who fit the description given of Sisera: long hair, wearing a red shirt and blue shorts, at the ponding basin at the old flea market grounds, the complaint stated.

The reporting man went with the police and was able to identify the suspect.

An officer saw Sisera taking off a red shirt and placing it at the base of a palm tree, where a pair of blue shorts was also placed. The officer then saw Sisera, who is homeless, place a large amount of cash in the pockets of his shorts.

Police later confiscated Sisera's clothes, the cash and the donation bucket, according to the complaint.

Sisera was charged with third-degree robbery as a third-degree felony.