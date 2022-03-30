A case involving alleged acts of theft against the Alupang Beach Club has been dismissed at the Superior Court of Guam.

The Office of the Attorney General moved to dismiss the case in early March "based on the great likelihood that the facts of this case will be prosecuted by the federal government and in an effort to achieve judicial and prosecutorial efficiency."

Superior Court Judge Arthur Barcinas ordered dismissal without prejudice on March 16.

The case involved Leulla Richelle Jao, Saori Jao and Joshua Hans Jao.

An April 2019 indictment against the three included charges of conspiracy to commit theft, aggregated theft of property held in trust, theft of property as a misdemeanor and forgery as a misdemeanor, with the latter having applied only to Luella Jao and Saori Jao.

While the OAG indicated there was great likelihood the facts of the case will be prosecuted at the federal level, a search through the District Court of Guam online portal did not yield results involving the Jaos.

When asked for comment, the OAG told The Guam Daily Post it had nothing to add outside of the dismissal motion, and the office could not comment on federal cases.

Meanwhile, magistrate summary reports at the local court level had been sealed by the Superior Court.