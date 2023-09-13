Attorneys gave their opening statements and called their first witnesses in the trial connected to a fatal shooting in January.

After a day was spent to select a jury of 12, the trial for Nathan Jon Ojeda began Tuesday morning at the Superior Court of Guam in Hagåtña.

Ojeda faces the charge of aggravated murder for allegedly shooting Anthony "AJ" Mendiola in Hågat during the afternoon of Jan. 4.

Upon Presiding Judge Alberto Lamorena reading instructions to the jurors, prosecutor Basil O'Mallan from the Office of the Attorney General started the trial by giving his opening statements.

O'Mallan first detailed the alleged facts of the crime, already public knowledge from Ojeda's charging documents.

According to the magistrate's complaint, Mendiola was found dead in front of his Hågat residence with multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and died later that day. Ojeda was accused by a witness at the scene, who told police Ojeda shot at Mendiola and the witness.

After giving background on the case, O'Mallan explained to the jury what evidence they could expect to hear and see throughout the trial.

Along with hearing from witnesses at the scene, O'Mallan said a video showing the shooting will be played to the jury.

"The video that we're going show you is taken from a store across the street from where AJ Mendiola lived and in that video you'll see a purple Jeep drive up the road and then, a few minutes later, come back down the road, then it stops," said O'Mallan, who alleges the Jeep was driven by Ojeda.

O'Mallan said the Jeep in the video is obstructed by a concrete pillar, however, Mendiola is seen in the video and talking with the driver of the Jeep.

"And suddenly, you'll see something happens and he (Mendiola) falls back," O'Mallan said before explaining this was when Mendiola was shot.

Lack of evidence

While O'Mallan asked the jury to return a guilty verdict for Ojeda, defense attorney Christian Spotanski in response argued Ojeda is being accused of a crime "that he did not commit."

Spotanski further said there will be evidence that will not be shown to the jury at trial.

"Mr. Mendiola possesses surveillance home camera, ... you will not see footage from that camera. You will learn that GPD officers and the Attorney General's Office sought to get GSR evidence, gunshot residue, ... it was collected, you will not see any such results," Spotanski said.

"Keep that in mind," Spotanski told jurors.

Additionally, Spotanski told jurors testimony from the medical examiner will not support returning a guilty verdict for Ojeda.

"Without a smoking gun, justice undone," Spotanski said as he concluded his three-minute-long opening statements.

After opening arguments, the first witness called by the government was a Guam Police Department officer who responded to the scene and witnessed Mendiola with three puncture wounds. The officer further testified regarding photos of Mendiola's residence. The trial is expected to go on for the rest of the week.