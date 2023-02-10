A woman was charged in connection to hitting a police car that was assisting in the Port Authority of Guam equipment transfer.

Pacita Cruz Aguon was charged with vehicular negligence with bodily injuries as a third-degree felony after the collision, which occurred Wednesday.

According to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam, a police officer "was in her patrol car on Route 1 in front of Dial Rent to Own assisting with the Port Authority of Guam equipment transfer when she heard a loud bang to her right."

The officer then looked toward the sound and saw a Guam Police Department patrol car being driven by another officer, moving forward with the officer's "body up against the steering wheel" before a black sedan passed and stopped, the complaint alleged.

Aguon was found to be the driver of the sedan. The officer who saw the collision could smell alcohol in the vehicle, and allegedly observed Aguon's slurred speech, red eyes, apparent confusion and slow movements, according to the complaint.

"Defendant stated she was coming from (a bar) and had been drinking," the complaint stated.

Aguon, court document alleged, then asked what happened and said she was sorry after being informed she hit a patrol car.

The injured officer was observed having trouble balancing, and was seen shaking and his eyelids kept blinking and drooping, before saying the back of his head was numb and his shoulder started to hurt. The officer was subsequently taken to Guam Memorial Hospital.

Aguon refused to take a sobriety test and refused medical treatment, according to the complaint.

Aguon was charged with vehicular negligence with bodily injuries as a third-degree felony and driving while impaired and reckless driving with injuries as misdemeanors. She faces seven years in prison if convicted, according to the Office of the Attorney General.