OAG: Suspect was reaching for clipboard before hit-and-run

A man was arrested by police and accused of being the driver in a hit-and-run that happened in May.

Tyrone Elliott Oates, 60, was taken into custody and arrested on suspicion of leaving the scene with injuries and imprudent driving after the Guam Police Department conducted an investigation into a tractor-trailer hitting a pedestrian in Piti on May 10, according to GPD spokeswoman Officer Berlyn Savella.

Savella stated a pedestrian was hit at about 2 a.m. by the tractor-trailer traveling westbound on Route 1 across Day Buy Day store and the driver fled the scene. The pedestrian was immediately transported to Navy Regional Medical Center.

According to The Guam Daily Post files, the pedestrian was a man. He was found unresponsive at around 6 a.m. Before the arrest, GPD had last shared the man was in critical condition.

Over the past seven months, police conducted follow-ups, witness interviews and collected evidence before arresting Oates.

Oates was charged in the Superior Court of Guam with leaving the scene of an accident with injuries as a third-degree felony and reckless driving as a petty misdemeanor.

When officers arrived at the crash site, they saw a 2015 Mitsubishi Lancer with damage on its left side and suspected blood on the driver's side of the car. A witness told officers he saw a man exit the Lancer shortly before the witness heard a loud bang and saw “the victim laying on the ground with blood around his head,” a magistrate's complaint stated.

The witness reported seeing a big truck take a right turn after it hit the man. Officers were able to later identify a 2017 Freightliner Corporation tractor-trailer was what struck the injured pedestrian, according to the complaint.

Oates was interviewed and allegedly told officers he was “reaching for a clipboard that fell while he was driving and that he didn't realize he was drifting until he felt the truck hit something.” Oates allegedly thought he hit a tree and was going to check on the damage when he arrived at the truck port.

When Oates was informed he had struck a person, he said that he felt heartbroken and had he known it was a person he would have stopped to check on them instead of driving away, according to the complaint.

In Oates' first hearing since being charged, Magistrate Judge Jonathan Quan released him on a $3,000 personal recognizance bond.

Oates was not eligible for a court-appointed attorney so he will have to retain one himself.

A probation officer, during the hearing, also revealed Oates had a misdemeanor assault conviction from 1998.