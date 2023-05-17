OAG 'trying to resolve’ cases with alleged illegal entrants

Attorney General Douglas Moylan is still trying to determine how to resolve active cases related to Chinese nationals allegedly arriving into Guam illegally.

In the past two days, two men, Fu Jun Zhai and Ruigang Li, have made appearances in the Superior Court of Guam for charges stemming from their allegedly illegal arrival to Guam by boat from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

However, both men made appearances, with attorneys giving very little update into the cases and judges scheduling hearings for later in the year.

With the lack of movement in the court, The Guam Daily Post inquired with Moylan regarding the status of Zhai, Ruigang Li and seven others facing similar charges.

"We're in the process of looking at how to resolve the cases," said Moylan, who, upon entering office, withdrew plea deals for the cases initially proposed by his predecessor, Leevin Camacho.

Moylan further added the federal government should have been involved in the cases.

"My original recommendation was to get the federal government involved in this. I don't know what's happened, if it fell on deaf ears," said Moylan.

The AG told the Post he thought the federal government would be involved in light of the growing tensions between China and the United States.

"This is not a local issue. This is a federal issue that, given the amount of time that's gone by since they were first detected, taken into custody by our officials, it's gotten bigger," said Moylan. "I'm surprised the federal government hasn't intervened en masse with the Air Force and Navy individuals that came into Guam."

Federal charges

After several of the arrests, the Post inquired whether the suspects would be prosecuted in the District Court of Guam, but the U.S. Attorney's Office could neither confirm nor deny whether it was investigating the incidents.

At the time of writing, none of the seven defendants charged locally are facing charges in the District Court of Guam, but three were charged in the CNMI federal court with conspiracy to transport illegal aliens.

Since their charging in October 2022, federal records show two men, Guo She and Fu Li, and one woman, Xiao Juan Sun, pleaded guilty to the charge and were spared additional prison time. The three had spent about a month in prison prior to being sentenced.

Fu Li, She and Sun, however, after being sentenced in January, have six months to leave the United States voluntarily, according to terms of the plea agreement.