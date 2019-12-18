Obama makes brief stop on Guam

Former President Barack Obama made a brief refueling stop on Guam after spending time in Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

Obama met with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Tuesday morning for about 30 minutes.

The governor said she was appreciative that the former Democratic president could make time to speak with her and said the two discussed the biggest issues facing the island and talked politics about what’s happening with the national presidential elections.

She also took the time to discuss the island’s H-2B visa situation and about Compact-impact negotiations.

“It was a very good meeting,” said Leon Guerrero. “He was very down to earth.”

Obama met with 200 members from the Asia-Pacific region in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, for a five-day leadership conference. Those in attendance from Guam included local attorney Julian Aguon of Blue Ocean Law Group, Austin Shelton from the University of Guam, Cara Flores-Mays and Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee.