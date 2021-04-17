Movie theaters, funerals, gyms and swimming pools are now also allowed to operate at an increased maximum capacity of 75%.

This is based on the Department of Public Health and Social Services guidance memo for businesses and services during Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3 issued Friday morning.

Public Health issued the guidance memo days after Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero ordered the lifting of additional restrictions, including for contact sports, and increased operational capacity for restaurants and places of worship.

Guam has seen a continuous drop in numbers of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, and the island's full vaccination rate among adults continues to grow. Some 42,000 adults have been fully vaccinated, according to official reports.

Public Health issued the guidance an hour before the lifting of additional restrictions went into effect at 8 a.m. Friday, allowing the following to operate at up to 75% of their occupancy load:

Eating and drinking establishments, with no more than eight persons per table per party and 6 feet away from other parties.

Movie theaters, along with theater food concessions.

Funeral ceremonies held indoors. For associated activities such as a burial held outdoors, it must not exceed 50 persons and all must wear face masks and maintain 6 feet distancing.

Services involving the administration of sacraments or celebration of high holy days, including the clergy, minister or other religious leader and assistant, if necessary.

Public and private swimming pools.

Gymnasiums, fitness centers and dance studios.

Public Health said organized sports, noncontact and contact training and competition, are now authorized, with the following provisions:

The total number of persons permitted is no more than 50% of the occupancy load, including no more than 50 spectators in total, regardless of team affiliation, if held indoors.

If held outdoors, the number of participants is limited to 50 persons with no more than 50 spectators.

All athletes must wear face masks at all times when not actively participating in athletic activity.

Nonparticipants, such as instructors, employees and parents must wear face masks at all times.

Public Health said bars and taverns and public transportation, including buses, still can operate at up to 50% of their occupancy load.